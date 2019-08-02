Kontakt os
Se billederne: Skarøfestivalen i gang med high-fives og drukspil

AF: CASPAR TROEST JØRGENSEN
High-fives til fra Peter Sommer til første række på Skarø Festival. Foto: Michael Bager

Se billederne: Skarøfestivalen i gang med high-fives og drukspil

Skarøfestivalen 2019 startede torsdag, og humøret var højt på færgen, i æblehaven og på campingpladsen.

Torsdag var første dag på årets Skarøfestival, som fortsætter til og med lørdag. Fotograf Michael Bager var med fra morgenstunden på festivalens førstedag.

Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Bjørnsholm er indsat som særlig festivalfærge til årets Skarøfestival. Foto: Michael Bager
Bjørnsholm er indsat som særlig festivalfærge til årets Skarøfestival. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer & Tiggerne var på scenen i æblehaven torsdag eftermiddag. Lige inden Dizzy Mizz Lizzy. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer & Tiggerne var på scenen i æblehaven torsdag eftermiddag. Lige inden Dizzy Mizz Lizzy. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Peter Sommer. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Drukspil på Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Tom Donovan. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Tom Donovan. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Tom Donovan. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Tom Donovan. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Aksglæde. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Aksglæde. Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager
Skarøfestivalen 2019. Foto: Michael Bager

Se billederne: Skarøfestivalen i gang med high-fives og drukspil

FORSIDEN NETOP NU

Svendborg

Se billederne: Skarøfestivalen i gang med high-fives og drukspil
0

