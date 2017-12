Yemeni artist and detainee Moath al-Alwi''s, three-masted cardboard ship is viewed on November 22, 2017, part of an exhibit from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. The art is striking - - a miniature three-masted ship in cardboard, with bits of T-shirt for the sails and threads from a prayer cap for ropes. A picture of a huge mosque at water''s edge. A shadowy and faceless Statue of Liberty. The pieces are all part of a surprising exhibit in New York with an unlikely source - - the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The John Jay College of Criminal Justice is offering art lovers a chance to examine the works of eight presumed jihadists now or once held at the detention center, which has become a symbol of America''s "war on terror" - - and of the excesses committed in its name. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Catherine TRIOMPHE, "A different Guantanamo: Detainee art on display in NY" RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION