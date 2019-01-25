Nature gifts

The other day I woke up, went down to the kitchen and saw, to my surprise, that it was snowing. Oh, it was magical. It was like being inside a snowball. Starting the day that way is fantastic. Everything becomes more special. Doing the daily tasks and seeing those white flakes fall from the sky is priceless. Nature gives us so many wonderful things.

I would have loved it if it had snowed all day, but I was content to have seen those few minutes of snow very early in the morning, while the darkness still reigned. I like very much to appreciate the little things of our planet. I really like nature and all the science behind it. All natural events have a scientific explanation, even the smallest act. It is totally fascinating to me.

Back in Cordoba, I loved to stay in the backyard at the siesta time to observe everything in total silence. You could hear the birds playing and singing; you could hear the breeze brushing the leaves of the trees; you could see the butterflies and hummingbirds that came to visit the flowers without any fear. I used to sit in a corner, with my camera, admiring all that wonder and trying to capture that moment of perfection.

In my opinion, the best way to immortalize nature is through photography. For example, now, that the cold is freezing all the corners of Fredericia, I love to go out and take pictures. Those places, once green and full of colorful flowers, now show muted colors and ice everywhere.

But that's the beauty of the seasons of the year, the change. It is so unique to be able to appreciate all that. Nature is so wise and so precious, taking care of our little corner of the universe is the best way to pay back.

I find this town extremely cute at this time of year. The landscapes of this place do not stop surprising me. I love how the waters around Fredericia Vold look, all frozen with the seagulls flying around. Besides that, the roofs of the buildings are covered with a white hail. It's so fascinating to walk the streets, it's like being inside a fairy tale.

I hope the snow comes again and stays for many days. I'm sure Fredericia will look flawless covered with that white blanket of snow. It will be like living inside a magical snowball.