Kontakt os
Cookiepolitik
avis49

Fredericia

Nature gifts

AF: LILEN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Publiceret

Nature gifts

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

Lilen Nahir Altamira
Billede
Fredericia. 

The other day I woke up, went down to the kitchen and saw, to my surprise, that it was snowing. Oh, it was magical. It was like being inside a snowball. Starting the day that way is fantastic. Everything becomes more special. Doing the daily tasks and seeing those white flakes fall from the sky is priceless. Nature gives us so many wonderful things.

I would have loved it if it had snowed all day, but I was content to have seen those few minutes of snow very early in the morning, while the darkness still reigned. I like very much to appreciate the little things of our planet. I really like nature and all the science behind it. All natural events have a scientific explanation, even the smallest act. It is totally fascinating to me.

Back in Cordoba, I loved to stay in the backyard at the siesta time to observe everything in total silence. You could hear the birds playing and singing; you could hear the breeze brushing the leaves of the trees; you could see the butterflies and hummingbirds that came to visit the flowers without any fear. I used to sit in a corner, with my camera, admiring all that wonder and trying to capture that moment of perfection.

In my opinion, the best way to immortalize nature is through photography. For example, now, that the cold is freezing all the corners of Fredericia, I love to go out and take pictures. Those places, once green and full of colorful flowers, now show muted colors and ice everywhere.

But that's the beauty of the seasons of the year, the change. It is so unique to be able to appreciate all that. Nature is so wise and so precious, taking care of our little corner of the universe is the best way to pay back.

I find this town extremely cute at this time of year. The landscapes of this place do not stop surprising me. I love how the waters around Fredericia Vold look, all frozen with the seagulls flying around. Besides that, the roofs of the buildings are covered with a white hail. It's so fascinating to walk the streets, it's like being inside a fairy tale.

I hope the snow comes again and stays for many days. I'm sure Fredericia will look flawless covered with that white blanket of snow. It will be like living inside a magical snowball.

Nature gifts

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Tim Kildeborg Jensen/©Tim Kildeborg Jensen

    Odense

    Restaurant åbner i tidligere helikopterværtshus

    Politi

    Faaborg-Midtfyn

    Reddet op fra iskoldt vand: Flere personer er røget gennem isen ved Arreskov Sø

    Politiet var talrigt tilstede i Vollsmose efter en skudepisode t

    Odense

    Efter skudepisode: Politiet indfører igen visitationszone i stor del af Odense

    Billede

    Svendborg

    Kvinde fra Svendborg mistede to diamantringe på jysk restaurant: - Det er koldblodigt tyveri

    Billede

    Faaborg-Midtfyn

    To personer røg gennem isen: Issejlere står til skideballe, lyder det fra vagtchef

    Katrine Becher Damkjær

    Fyn

    To varetægtsfængslet: Flere anholdte i større fynsk sag om narkosalg

Annonce

Erhverv

Økonomitjek: Sådan er det gået Jan og Helle, der var nervøse for pensionsbudgettet
2

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 20:36 Rugemor fra dokumentar nægter sig skyldig i bedrag
  2. 20:30 Marianne hørte om sin fars død ved et tilfælde: Hjemmeplejen fortalte ikke familien noget
  3. 20:30 Aarhus Kommune erkender fejl over for død mands familie
  4. 20:26 Tilfreds landstræner: - Jeg er glad for det udtryk, landsholdet har fået
  5. 20:18 200 mennesker savnes efter dæmningskollaps i Brasilien
  6. 20:11 Fem meninger: Godt for ligestillingen med øremærket barsel
  7. 20:02 Politiet rykker ud til skyderi i Nordsjælland
  8. 20:00 Ekspert spår Tauson gode chancer i finale i Australien
  9. 20:00 Debat: Saltlage sparer kommunen penge
    10. Vis flere
Annonce
FORSIDEN NETOP NU

Indland

Vejene kan blive spejlglatte i aften: DMI varsler isslag over hele Fyn
0

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Tim Kildeborg Jensen/©Tim Kildeborg Jensen

    Odense

    Restaurant åbner i tidligere helikopterværtshus

    Politi

    Faaborg-Midtfyn

    Reddet op fra iskoldt vand: Flere personer er røget gennem isen ved Arreskov Sø

    Politiet var talrigt tilstede i Vollsmose efter en skudepisode t

    Odense

    Efter skudepisode: Politiet indfører igen visitationszone i stor del af Odense

    Billede

    Svendborg

    Kvinde fra Svendborg mistede to diamantringe på jysk restaurant: - Det er koldblodigt tyveri

    Billede

    Faaborg-Midtfyn

    To personer røg gennem isen: Issejlere står til skideballe, lyder det fra vagtchef

    Katrine Becher Damkjær

    Fyn

    To varetægtsfængslet: Flere anholdte i større fynsk sag om narkosalg

Indland

Marianne hørte om sin fars død ved et tilfælde: Hjemmeplejen fortalte ikke familien noget
0

Svendborg

Kvinde fra Svendborg mistede to diamantringe på jysk restaurant: - Det er koldblodigt tyveri
4

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 20:36 Rugemor fra dokumentar nægter sig skyldig i bedrag
  2. 20:30 Marianne hørte om sin fars død ved et tilfælde: Hjemmeplejen fortalte ikke familien noget
  3. 20:30 Aarhus Kommune erkender fejl over for død mands familie
  4. 20:26 Tilfreds landstræner: - Jeg er glad for det udtryk, landsholdet har fået
  5. 20:18 200 mennesker savnes efter dæmningskollaps i Brasilien
  6. 20:11 Fem meninger: Godt for ligestillingen med øremærket barsel
  7. 20:02 Politiet rykker ud til skyderi i Nordsjælland
  8. 20:00 Ekspert spår Tauson gode chancer i finale i Australien
  9. 20:00 Debat: Saltlage sparer kommunen penge
    10. Vis flere

Faaborg-Midtfyn

To personer røg gennem isen: Issejlere står til skideballe, lyder det fra vagtchef
3

Odense

Efter skudepisode: Politiet indfører igen visitationszone i stor del af Odense
2

Nordfyn

Dansk finale: VM-finale får nordfynsk par ved dommerbordet
1

Indland

Vil frifindes og genoptage selvmords-hjælp: Svend Lings-sagen skal for landsretten i næste uge
1

Faaborg-Midtfyn

Omkring 35 procent solgte billetter: Midtfyns Festival bliver med sikkerhed en realitet
0

Indland

Op til 25 centimeter sne falder over hele landet i weekenden
0

Odense

Forsker ser på Vollsmose: Har Allah sat sit aftryk på ghettoen?
0

Fyns Amts Avis

Landejendom ved Hesselager brændt ned
0

Fredericia

Ejer af møbelvirksomhed efter brand: - Det er det hårdeste, jeg nogensinde har oplevet
0

Odense

Brand i kolonihavehus: Årsagen skal undersøges nærmere
0

Odense
Faaborg-Midtfyn
Assens
Nyborg
Kerteminde
Nordfyn
Middelfart
Sydfyn
Erhverv
Sport
Kultur
FAA.dk
Indland
Udland
Debat
Navne
Livsstil
Biler
Rejser
Bagsiden
Dagens e-avis
Dagens e-avis
Fyens.dk - Banegårdspladsen - 5100 Odense C - Tlf. 66 11 11 11 - email: reception@fyens.dk