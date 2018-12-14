Kontakt os
Fredericia

Fredericia through argentinian eyes: Winter is coming

AF: LILEN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
We are already in the middle of December and winter is getting closer. One of the things that most characterizes this time of the year is that the daylight hours per day are less and less.

Lately the sunrise is at eight thirty in the morning and the sunset is at three thirty in the afternoon, I've checked it. Also, almost all the time it is completely cloudy, then one doesn't get much sun either. I'm not so used to days like that, short and sunless.

In Argentina it is not summer the whole year, as some people think. We have a well-differentiated spring, summer, autumn and winter; which are beautiful to see. In winter, although it is very cold, reaching temperatures of zero Celsius degrees and thermal sensations below freezing, there are more daylight hours daily than here in Denmark. For example, in July, the coldest month of Argentina, in my hometown it dawns at eight thirty, but it gets dark at six thirty. The days are not as gray as here either.

On many days of winter, one can enjoy the sun that warms a little and takes away, for a moment, the cold of July.

What I like to do most in the wintertime is to sit in my backyard at siesta time and enjoy the silence of my neighborhood while I try to take all the sun I can. At least for a little while, one feels that the warm weather has not gone away; even more so when you can hear the birds singing so vividly because they are happy to be able to play under the sun before night falls and with it comes the cold again.

Although in Cordoba it is very cold in winter, the houses are not well insulated. In my opinion, knowing that Argentina has those low temperatures during the cold months, all houses should be built like those in Denmark; because when the Celsius degrees are close to zero, no matter how many heaters are on, you will be very cold in your home anyway. For me, there is nothing more cozy than being warm inside somewhere knowing that outside is very cold, it is raining or it is snowing. It is a wonderful feeling.

I can not wait for the snow to come, by the way. In the capital of my hometown doesn't snow at all. That's why the idea of white flakes falling from the sky catches my attention very much. They create an atmosphere so magical, unique and special. Very hygge, as the Danes would say.

Lilen Nahir Altamira. Foto: Yilmaz Polat
Lilen Nahir Altamira. Foto: Yilmaz Polat

