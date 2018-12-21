Kontakt os
avis49

Fredericia

Fredericia through argentinian eyes: Feliz Navidad

AF: LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Publiceret

Fredericia through argentinian eyes: Feliz Navidad

Lilén Nahir Altamira
Billede
Fredericia. 

Christmas is only a few days away and it's the perfect time to enjoy with the family. Many foreign people living in Denmark travel to their home countries to meet their loved ones during these times of the year. They are very lucky, in my opinion, because several of them are from Europe, so it is much easier and cheaper to visit their family for a few days and then return to Denmark to continue studying or working.

In my case it is not so easy. The trip to Argentina lasts about twenty hours and is not cheap. Then it's not worth going only for four days or a week. That's fine with me, though. Of course I miss my family, but I am very happy and grateful for the people that life put in my way and with whom I share my days here in Denmark, especially in Fredericia.

When I was living in Córdoba, I enjoyed my family and friends very much, because you never know where life is going to take you; so I do not have bad thoughts nor do I feel that I am losing the opportunity to be with them. I believe that when one is at peace with oneself, it is easier to enjoy the present.

I feel very lucky to be surrounded, here in Fredericia, of super loving, open and good-hearted people. I feel very blessed to have found them; they are the reason why I feel that Fredericia is my second home. Sadly, I have read and heard stories of foreigners who did not have the same luck as me when they moved to Denmark.

The most important thing, I believe, is to be close to people that I appreciate and with whom I am happy sharing moments. From my point of view, you can have a lot of money or be in the most exotic corner of the world; but if you are not with the people that really matter in life or with simply a good and non-toxic company, you spend your days being very miserable.

So I hope you all have a magical Christmas Eve, full of love and peace. I also hope that you have behaved well all year, so Santa brings you many presents. I will spend Christmas with my beloved Danish family and lovely friends; enjoying their company, the tasty Glögg and the delicious Danish food.

Fredericia through argentinian eyes: Feliz Navidad

