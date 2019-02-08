Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Sweet 18

I've been talking to people and I've noticed that, in Denmark, it's a big thing to turn 18, both for girls and boys. Young people have big parties with friends and family; and dress well for the occasion. In Argentina it is a little different. The girls celebrate the sweet 15 and the boys throw a party when they turn 18 years old.
In the year 500 BC, in the Aztec culture, it was already celebrated that girls turn 15. Back then, it was customary to present 15-year-old girls in the village as women capable of procreating. They took the girl from the house to the Telpochcalli school where she learned the history and traditions of her culture, while preparing her for marriage.
Once the course was finished, a presentation ceremony was held where the protagonists were the girl and her mother. With the conquest of the Spaniards, the Europeans appropriated this tradition and spread it throughout Latin America.
Nowadays, in Argentina, the celebration begins around 10 pm when the guests arrive. They are received by waiters and guided to their corresponding place. After a few moments the birthday girl enters the room. She greets everyone, then goes to her place and dinner takes place.
After dinner, a photographer takes pictures of the 15-year-old girl with the guests. Lately, symbolic videos that gather their last fifteen years of life are seen and then the waltz begins. From there, it goes directly to the party, where all types of music are heard and more guests arrive. In the course of the night, they open the candy bar and distribute the cotillion.
The eighteenth birthday, for boys, marks symbolically the entry into adulthood, the debut in society, with a small and significant burden of new duties and new rights. It usually means being able to sign up in a driving school, exercising the right to vote, being able to sign the receipts of the absences to the teaching institutes or not having to ask for permission to go out.
Both celebrations are very nice experiences, both for the hosts and for the guests. Even for workers who witness every moment of the night. I know that because, occasionally, in Cordoba, I worked as a photographer at sweet 15 parties.
It's something very special, one lives the happiness and emotion of all the people present at the party; from the relatives who saw the birthday girl becoming a little woman, to the excitement of the teenagers to have a chance to be awake all night dancing and laughing. A unique experience in life.