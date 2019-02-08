Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Sweet 18

Fredericia.

I've been talking to people and I've noticed that, in Denmark, it's a big thing to turn 18, both for girls and boys. Young people have big parties with friends and family; and dress well for the occasion. In Argentina it is a little different. The girls celebrate the sweet 15 and the boys throw a party when they turn 18 years old. In the year 500 BC, in the Aztec culture, it was already celebrated that girls turn 15. Back then, it was customary to present 15-year-old girls in the village as women capable of procreating. They took the girl from the house to the Telpochcalli school where she learned the history and traditions of her culture, while preparing her for marriage. Once the course was finished, a presentation ceremony was held where the protagonists were the girl and her mother. With the conquest of the Spaniards, the Europeans appropriated this tradition and spread it throughout Latin America.

Nowadays, in Argentina, the celebration begins around 10 pm when the guests arrive. They are received by waiters and guided to their corresponding place. After a few moments the birthday girl enters the room. She greets everyone, then goes to her place and dinner takes place. After dinner, a photographer takes pictures of the 15-year-old girl with the guests. Lately, symbolic videos that gather their last fifteen years of life are seen and then the waltz begins. From there, it goes directly to the party, where all types of music are heard and more guests arrive. In the course of the night, they open the candy bar and distribute the cotillion.