avis49

Fredericia

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Sweet 18

AF: LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Publiceret

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Sweet 18

Lilén Nahir Altamira
Billede
Fredericia. 

I've been talking to people and I've noticed that, in Denmark, it's a big thing to turn 18, both for girls and boys. Young people have big parties with friends and family; and dress well for the occasion. In Argentina it is a little different. The girls celebrate the sweet 15 and the boys throw a party when they turn 18 years old.

In the year 500 BC, in the Aztec culture, it was already celebrated that girls turn 15. Back then, it was customary to present 15-year-old girls in the village as women capable of procreating. They took the girl from the house to the Telpochcalli school where she learned the history and traditions of her culture, while preparing her for marriage.

Once the course was finished, a presentation ceremony was held where the protagonists were the girl and her mother. With the conquest of the Spaniards, the Europeans appropriated this tradition and spread it throughout Latin America.

Nowadays, in Argentina, the celebration begins around 10 pm when the guests arrive. They are received by waiters and guided to their corresponding place. After a few moments the birthday girl enters the room. She greets everyone, then goes to her place and dinner takes place.

After dinner, a photographer takes pictures of the 15-year-old girl with the guests. Lately, symbolic videos that gather their last fifteen years of life are seen and then the waltz begins. From there, it goes directly to the party, where all types of music are heard and more guests arrive. In the course of the night, they open the candy bar and distribute the cotillion.

The eighteenth birthday, for boys, marks symbolically the entry into adulthood, the debut in society, with a small and significant burden of new duties and new rights. It usually means being able to sign up in a driving school, exercising the right to vote, being able to sign the receipts of the absences to the teaching institutes or not having to ask for permission to go out.

Both celebrations are very nice experiences, both for the hosts and for the guests. Even for workers who witness every moment of the night. I know that because, occasionally, in Cordoba, I worked as a photographer at sweet 15 parties.

It's something very special, one lives the happiness and emotion of all the people present at the party; from the relatives who saw the birthday girl becoming a little woman, to the excitement of the teenagers to have a chance to be awake all night dancing and laughing. A unique experience in life.

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Sweet 18

Fyn

Det store bedrag: Se alle de afslørende billeder fra kemikalieejendom
3

Odense

Ciao Capri: Ejer af Capri giver letbanen skylden for lukning
3

Faaborg-Midtfyn

Efter massiv spare-kritik: Nu genåbner Faaborg-Midtfyns politikere budgettet
4

Svendborg

Spritbilist får knap halvandet års fængsel for trafikdrab
1

Odense

Chef for tilsyn efter ny afsløring: - Det svarer ikke til det, jeg har fået at vide
3

Odense 112

Sigtet for tre voldtægtsforsøg og røveri: 48-årig mand varetægtsfængslet fire uger
0

Fyn

Overvågning: Politikere er tilfredse med lukket redegørelse
1

Odense

Tjek din e-Boks: Du kan være blevet smittet med mæslinger
1

Odense

Stort politiopbud på Østergade: Røveri endte i overfladisk hobbyknivstik
0

Danmark

Vuggestuebarn er smittet med tuberkulose: Flere skal undersøges
0

Nyborg

S i Nyborg vil melde it-firma til politiet
3

Odense

Ciao: Ikonisk restaurant lukker
0

Fyn

Billeder afslører bedrag: Sådan boede polske arbejdere tæt på kemikalier
1

Faaborg-Midtfyn

140 vinstokke skåret over ved jorden: Omstridt arkitekt udsat for massivt hærværk
3

