Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Santa was in town

Last Friday I went with my Danish family to see how Santa turned on the lights of the entire town decorations. Such a lovely event.

I was very excited, like a three year old kid. It's just because we don't have things like that in Argentina. The weather is so warm in December that it's almost dangerous to dress up like Santa, people could faint with that winter clothes on. So I really enjoy when I have the chance to see something as sweet and well done as last weekend.

In my opinion, as in Argentina there is a mixture of cultures, the true meaning and origin of Christmas has been lost or confused. Also, because of the fact that the state is not separated from the Catholic Church, Christmas is, more than anything, a religious event.

We celebrate the birth of the baby Jesus. That is the reason why Argentinians have to have a Christmas crib as decoration, in addition to all the ornaments taken from the northern hemisphere countries; such as snow, reindeer, Christmas trees, figurines of Santa Claus, sledges.

There are many events for the Christmas season in Córdoba, the city I came from, but none as sweet and "hyggelige" as those I have seen in northern Europe. It's probably because the atmosphere is very different. When one sees the way Christmas is celebrated in the Nordic countries, one thinks that it is exactly as it should always be, with cold snow, warm food, family. It's like being inside a fairy tale.

Do not get me wrong, I really enjoy a warm Christmas in Argentina; but, as I see it, it's less cute and cozy than having Christmas in winter.

My host parents and their children - triplets - have been going to meet Santa at the harbor for 10 years. They meet there with family and friends too; and together they wait for the arrival of Santa Claus, who comes walking next to his wife and several helpers with red hats.

This year I joined the family tradition and we were very lucky, as Santa walked very close to us and gave us a handshake. Everybody were so happy and excited, especially the triplets.

From my point of view, it is a great idea that the municipality invests in events like these. Not only creates magical and festive events, but also bring people in Fredericia together in a nice way, making them to share and cherish a sweet Christmas moment.