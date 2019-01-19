Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Roadtrip in Denmark

Well, it happens that, as Argentina is so big, if one wants to go to another province, one needs to travel many hours. For example, to go by car from Cordoba, my hometown located more or less in the middle of Argentina, to Buenos Aires, the capital of the country, you need to drive seven and a half hours; to go from Cordoba to the north of the country, you need to drive eleven and a half hours; and to go from Cordoba to the south of Argentina, you need to drive from 37 to 46 hours. A pretty big country as you can see.

Well, I just love roadtrips and even more in Denmark, because it doesn't matter where you go, you can smell the sea everywhere; plus, it doesn't take long to reach the destination. It's great that, in this country, you don't need to drive so many hours to visit a new place.

Although one has to spend a long time sitting in a vehicle, it is very worthwhile because the climate and the landscapes, throughout my native country, are completely different from one another. In the north of Argentina, the climate is warm and one finds, on the one hand, subtropical forests and, on the other, colorful mountains.

In the central area of the land, the climate is temperate and there are hills and lots of vegetation. In the south, the weather is very cold, with snow and very strong winds. The Andean Mountains are located to the west of the Argentine Republic, where people usually ski; and we have the South Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern coast of Argentina. Then you can imagine the great diversity of sceneries that exist in the same country. Perfect to travel around and explore.

The negative aspect of doing a road trip through Argentina is that one needs a lot of time due to long distances, so one weekend is not enough. On the contrary, here in Denmark, it is very easy to drive around, since the country is not so big and the distances are smaller.

What I like the most is the exquisite aroma of the sea that is in every corner of this land. Besides that, one can hear the waves and one can see the vastness of the ocean. It's wonderful, it's something I'm completely in love with.