Kontakt os
Cookiepolitik
avis49

Fredericia

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Roadtrip in Denmark

AF: LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Publiceret
1/2
From a roadtrip in Denmark. Foto: Lilén Nahir Altamira

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Roadtrip in Denmark

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

Well, I just love roadtrips and even more in Denmark, because it doesn't matter where you go, you can smell the sea everywhere; plus, it doesn't take long to reach the destination. It's great that, in this country, you don't need to drive so many hours to visit a new place.

Well, it happens that, as Argentina is so big, if one wants to go to another province, one needs to travel many hours. For example, to go by car from Cordoba, my hometown located more or less in the middle of Argentina, to Buenos Aires, the capital of the country, you need to drive seven and a half hours; to go from Cordoba to the north of the country, you need to drive eleven and a half hours; and to go from Cordoba to the south of Argentina, you need to drive from 37 to 46 hours. A pretty big country as you can see.

Lilén Nahir Altamira. Arkivfoto: Yilmaz Polat
Lilén Nahir Altamira. Arkivfoto: Yilmaz Polat

Although one has to spend a long time sitting in a vehicle, it is very worthwhile because the climate and the landscapes, throughout my native country, are completely different from one another. In the north of Argentina, the climate is warm and one finds, on the one hand, subtropical forests and, on the other, colorful mountains.

In the central area of the land, the climate is temperate and there are hills and lots of vegetation. In the south, the weather is very cold, with snow and very strong winds. The Andean Mountains are located to the west of the Argentine Republic, where people usually ski; and we have the South Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern coast of Argentina. Then you can imagine the great diversity of sceneries that exist in the same country. Perfect to travel around and explore.

The negative aspect of doing a road trip through Argentina is that one needs a lot of time due to long distances, so one weekend is not enough. On the contrary, here in Denmark, it is very easy to drive around, since the country is not so big and the distances are smaller.

What I like the most is the exquisite aroma of the sea that is in every corner of this land. Besides that, one can hear the waves and one can see the vastness of the ocean. It's wonderful, it's something I'm completely in love with.

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Roadtrip in Denmark

Modtagerens email *:
Din e-mail *:
Dit navn *:
Evt. kommentar:

*) skal udfyldes.

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Michael Bager

    Odense

    Bil med ni personer forulykkede i Odense

    Luftfoto fra Svendborg

    Svendborg

    Mand fundet druknet i Svendborg Havn

    Årets sportsnavn

    Sport

    Sportslørdag - med video: Se hvem der blev Årets Sportsnavn og Årets Fund

    Ambulance udrykning

    Nordfyn

    Mand fik hjertestop i bil - døde på OUH

    Hans Kæmpe

    Erhverv

    Kæmpebøde til fynsk vognmand: - Det er så takken for 40 års slid

    Billede

    Nordfyn

    Gård med træpillefyr brændt ned i Kosterslev

Annonce

Kerteminde

Bekymret far, skoleleder og politiker: - Sociale medier er som en stor skolegård uden voksne
3

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 17:47 Navne fra Sportslørdag: Ishockeyspillers begejstring for Odense, rekordforsøg og maskot, der tabte hovedet
  2. 17:41 Stinna brød barrieren
  3. 17:36 Upopulær arbejdslov får igen ungarere på gaden i protest
  4. 17:34 Gudme-jubel efter langfart
  5. 17:29 Minister vil placere klart ansvar for seksualundervisning
  6. 17:17 Lovforslag om videoovervågning: Tre ting du bør vide
  7. 17:16 117 migranter er måske omkommet ud for Libyen
  8. 17:15 Clara vil det hele
  9. 17:12 Blomster og lovord til korleder
    10. Vis flere
Annonce
FORSIDEN NETOP NU

Sport

Sportslørdag - med video: Se hvem der blev Årets Sportsnavn og Årets Fund
0

MEST LÆSTE - LIGE NU

    Luftfoto fra Svendborg

    Svendborg

    Mand fundet druknet i Svendborg Havn

    Michael Bager

    Odense

    Bil med ni personer forulykkede i Odense

    Årets sportsnavn

    Sport

    Sportslørdag - med video: Se hvem der blev Årets Sportsnavn og Årets Fund

    Ambulance udrykning

    Nordfyn

    Mand fik hjertestop i bil - døde på OUH

    Hans Kæmpe

    Erhverv

    Kæmpebøde til fynsk vognmand: - Det er så takken for 40 års slid

    Billede

    Nordfyn

    Gård med træpillefyr brændt ned i Kosterslev

Svendborg

Mand fundet druknet i Svendborg Havn
0

Sport

Sportslørdag 2019: Se alle billederne
0

Annonce

SENESTE NYT

  1. 17:47 Navne fra Sportslørdag: Ishockeyspillers begejstring for Odense, rekordforsøg og maskot, der tabte hovedet
  2. 17:41 Stinna brød barrieren
  3. 17:36 Upopulær arbejdslov får igen ungarere på gaden i protest
  4. 17:34 Gudme-jubel efter langfart
  5. 17:29 Minister vil placere klart ansvar for seksualundervisning
  6. 17:17 Lovforslag om videoovervågning: Tre ting du bør vide
  7. 17:16 117 migranter er måske omkommet ud for Libyen
  8. 17:15 Clara vil det hele
  9. 17:12 Blomster og lovord til korleder
    10. Vis flere

Odense

En glemt bydel: Nørrebro bliver genskabt på en ny måde
1

Sport

Følg med i Sportslørdag: Live fra den fynske sportsfest
1

Nordfyn

Gård med træpillefyr brændt ned i Kosterslev
0

Odense

Anderledes teater: Her er publikum med til at finde løsningerne
0

Fyn

Tricktyv spillede barnebarn: Ville narre 60.000 kr fra 92-årig
0

Danmark

Nul plastik: Dine seks kolde bliver klimavenlige
1

Nordfyn

Mand fik hjertestop i bil - døde på OUH
2

Odense

Bil med ni personer forulykkede i Odense
0

Erhverv

Små robothåb vil ud i verden: De store trækker fynsk klynge
0

Assens

Sosu-assistent om besparelser: - Jeg er bagud, før jeg starter
0

Odense
Faaborg-Midtfyn
Assens
Nyborg
Kerteminde
Nordfyn
Middelfart
Sydfyn
Erhverv
Sport
Kultur
FAA.dk
Indland
Udland
Debat
Navne
Livsstil
Biler
Rejser
Bagsiden
Dagens e-avis
Dagens e-avis
Fyens.dk - Banegårdspladsen - 5100 Odense C - Tlf. 66 11 11 11 - email: reception@fyens.dk