Fredericia

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Let's talk about food

LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA, AU PAIR IN FREDERICIA
Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Let's talk about food

Lilén Nahir Altamira, au pair in Fredericia
Fredericia. 

Many people ask me about Argentine food. They believe that it is very different and special. The truth is that it is very similar to Danish food.

In Argentina, people eat a lot of meat, more than all beef; but we also eat pork, lamb, chicken and fish. We also regularly eat potatoes, salads, pasta and sausages. We have some typical foods that have no equivalent in any other place, though; like the locro, the empanadas, the asado, the alfajores and the dulce de leche. But we do not eat those things every day, our daily dishes are quite similar to the food of Denmark.

In my native country, we do not have rugbrød, remoulade and the different fish diversities; things that characterize Danish food and that I like very much. Luckily, for me, there is a meal that both Argentines and Danes have, that is the Leverpostej. Oh, thank god, because that's my favorite food of all time, I could not be without eating that for more than half a year.

I remember that, since I was a little girl, my grandmother has always bought cans and cans of pate and picadillo, the equivalent to Leverpostej in Argentina, just for me. Although the flavor is not exactly the same, they are made by the same process and the main ingredient in them is the liver. However, there is something special in the Leverpostej, which makes me like it even more than the ones I ate in Argentina.

If we talk about the typical foods of Argentina, the ones I like the most are empanadas and asado. The empanadas are made by folding dough over a stuffing, which may consist of cooked meat with tomatoes, onions and spices; cheese with ham, tomato and basil; corn; or other ingredients. One can be very creative with the filling. The asado is what in English is called a grill, but it is not the same, because the Argentines eat many parts of the cow, which usually the people of Denmark do not eat; as for example the small intestine, the heart, the stomach. As strange as it may seem, the organs of the cow that one eats are more expensive than a steak.

I do not miss eating empanadas because I can cook them and they taste exactly like those of Argentina, but I miss Argentine meat a lot. I never thought it was true, but Argentine meat is not found anywhere else, it's so unique, so delicious, so expensive. If you want to taste Argentine meat in Europe, you have to pay an important amount of money. Sometimes, just sometimes, it is worth paying the price to feel a little closer to home.

The asado is not just a food in Argentina, it's a lot more. The asado brings people together. It is a symbol of meetings, with relatives, with friends, with co-workers. It is the tradition of every Sunday in family, Christmas, birthday, new year. It is always present when people come together. It is a representation of love and good moments that one shares with people that one appreciates from the bottom of the heart

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Let's talk about food

