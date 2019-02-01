Kontakt os
Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: Hurra Denmark

AF: LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Publiceret

Lilén Nahir Altamira
Billede
Fredericia. 

Well, I heard that Denmark has won the 2019 World Men's Handball Championship. Congratulations!

The Danish team did a very good job defeating Norway 31-22 in the final. I am so proud of the handball team of this lovely country that is hosting me.

Argentina does not have a strong handball team. We do have a well-known soccer team, with famous players like Maradona and Messi. Also boxing has given winners, 40 male world champions and 13 female world champions.

Tennis has grown since the seventies, with current figures such as David Nalbandian, who was champion of the ATP World Tour Finals in 2005; Juan Martín del Potro, who was champion of the US Open in 2009 and Gastón Gaudio, who was champion of Roland Garros in 2004.

The country's women's field hockey team 'Las Leonas' and the men's national team, known as 'Los Pumas', have achieved several successes worldwide. For example, Luciana Aymar is recognized as the best female player in the history of hockey, being the only player to have received the FIH Player of the Year Award eight times.

Also, my native country has won more Polo international championships than any other country, being seldom beaten since the 1930s and is home to most of the world's top players, among them Adolfo Cambiaso, the best in Polo history.

A very curious fact is that, although Argentina is well known for soccer, the national sport is called 'El Pato'. It is a game that was already practiced at the time of the colony, we were a colony of Spain in the old days.

To play it, a domestic bird was killed, usually it was a duck, hence its name comes, and it was placed inside a piece of leather. A ball was thus formed, on which was sewn three or four crooked leather handles from which the players clung to the game, riding and passing the ball between them. Currently, the duck was replaced by a white leather ball.

Something even more curious is that the national sport of Denmark is soccer. It is also the sport that is most practiced in this country. Another similarity with Argentina, since almost every Argentinian boy plays soccer. It is very common for men to meet once or twice a week to practice this sport, it's a good way to entertain themselves and nurture friendships. Generally, after the soccer game, men eat a barbecue, 'asado' in Argentinian Spanish, drink 'Fernet' or beer and spend hours talking and laughing. Very fun and rewarding for the soul.

