Fredericia

Fredericia through Argentinian eyes: 365 new opportunities

AF: LILÉN NAHIR ALTAMIRA
Lilén Nahir Altamira
Fredericia. 

First of all, happy new year. I hope you have had a very good 1st of January. Personally, I had an adorable evening with my Danish family and friends. It was a blessing.

It is incredible how fast time passes, in mid-January of last year I arrived in Copenhagen and it seems that it would have been yesterday. So many unexpected things happened since that day. It's very interesting to discover the paths through which life is taking us. Very interesting and exciting.

I think of each new year as a sum of new life opportunities. Opportunities that can completely change the lifestyle, opportunities for new jobs, opportunities for new loves, hundreds of different types of opportunities.

In my opinion, the most important thing is the way in which one faces these new situations; one can be afraid and reject them totally or one can, with fear and all, embrace them with an open mind.

In my case, I enjoy all the opportunities that life presents to me, however crazy they may be.

Naturally, sometimes I'm a little scared, I'm a little nervous or a little insecure, but putting myself out there to try new things is how I like to live life. Doing that I have met wonderful people and experienced things that I had never even imagined.

Maybe I'm very lucky or maybe I do not put much emphasis on the negative, but the reality is that I do not remember a single time when, following the adventures that life gave me, everything went wrong.

I have learned to listen to myself and not let other people's fears and insecurities become mine. I work on that constantly, of course, because personal fulfillment is a full-time job; but I truly believe that more people should follow that way of thinking, chase their dreams and have confidence in themselves. From my point of view, If you think you can achieve something, you will surely do it.

So I hope you all take the bull by the horns and get the most out of these 365 new opportunities that life is giving to you. Be happy, enjoy life and take care of your loved ones. At the end of the journey, that's the only thing that really counts.

